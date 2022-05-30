Dennis wins your player of the season vote

We asked you to pick your Watford player of the season - and Emmanuel Dennis came out as the overwhelming favourite.

BBC Three Counties Radio's Geoff Doyle named Dennis on his shortlist, along with Hassane Kamara, Moussa Sissoko, Joao Pedro and Cucho Hernandez.

Forward Dennis took 55% of the vote after finishing as the Hornets' top scorer with 10 goals in all competitions.

Sissoko finished second with 22%, followed by Pedro on 9%, and Kamara and Hernandez both on 7% - though the former received the fourth-most votes, with percentages rounded up or down.