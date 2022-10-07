S﻿t Mirren boss Stephen Robinson is urging his players to keep "calm minds" at Ibrox as the in-form Paisley side look to put a dent in Rangers' impressive home form.

A run of five wins from their last six matches, including a 2-0 home victory over leaders Celtic, has taken St Mirren to third place - four points behind Rangers.

However, Rangers have lost only once in their last 42 home league matches and are aiming for an eighth successive Govan victory against the Buddies.

"It is about our players playing with calm minds and sticking to what we are good at, not trying to do anything different," said Robinson.

"The crowd get behind them, you have to manage the crowd and manage the game really well which we have shown we can do. We’ve done that against Celtic at home.

"The challenge is can we do that away from home, keep the crowd quiet and stick to our game plan?

"I say it every time we play the top teams, when we land on the ball we have to pass. We can’t just keep hoofing it clear, we can’t just give possession away cheaply and then you get a bit of ownership of the game.

"We have players who can hurt Rangers, we have legs, we have energy and players that can run beyond them."