J﻿ess Anderson, BBC Sport

C﻿rystal Palace had not yet won a game this season where they scored the first goal.

But, as well as recording their third consecutive home win of the season with the slim victory over Southampton, Patrick Vieira's men managed to open the scoring and hold onto the lead to keep their first home clean sheet of the campaign.

Strangely, P﻿alace will now not play at home until Boxing Day, with three away ties coming up before the World Cup break.

P﻿alace could have rued that they were unable to capitalise further than Odsonne Edouard's opener while they were on top in the first half, as Southampton were the better team in the second period and were unlucky not to get something from the game.

C﻿he Adams and Stuart Armstrong both came close but Saints were unable to find the all-important equaliser.

Vieira can take solace in the clean sheet as his side managed to keep the danger at bay, not least thanks to a solid performance from goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.

W﻿ith three tricky away ties on the horizon, Palace sit at a very respectable 10th.