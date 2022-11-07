Transfer news: Gunners in race for David
Lille and Canada forward Jonathan David, 22, is being monitored by a number of Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, Everton and Tottenham. (GiveMeSport), external
The Gunners remain interested in signing Shakhtar Donetsk and Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, 21. (CaughtOffside), external
Meanwhile, Arsenal are working on new deals for defender William Saliba, Bukayo Saka and fellow forward Gabriel Martinelli. (Fabrizio Romano), external
