Lille and Canada forward Jonathan David, 22, is being monitored by a number of Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, Everton and Tottenham. (GiveMeSport), external

The Gunners remain interested in signing Shakhtar Donetsk and Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, 21. (CaughtOffside), external

M﻿eanwhile, Arsenal are working on new deals for defender William Saliba, Bukayo Saka and fellow forward Gabriel Martinelli. (Fabrizio Romano), external

