R﻿oberto De Zerbi has urged Brighton fans to recreate the atmosphere they produced against Chelsea to help the Seagulls finish on a high before the World Cup.

Victory over Aston Villa on Sunday would secure three consecutive Premier League wins for the first time since October 2018.

O﻿n the role supporters have played recently, the Italian said: "Very, very important.

"I would like my team always to start the game at 150%. For only one thing, not because the opponent can soften, no. If you are playing at home and you start the first 15 minutes strong, your fans can play with you and you play with 12 instead of 11.

"This happened when I was in other clubs. For example Foggia are in the third division in Italy, but the fans are very hard and the strategy was clear for us, to play with them. Here it was the same, with Chelsea for example. The beginning of the game was important to play with our fans."

D﻿e Zerbi is happy with what he has seen from his players so far and is not in a hurry to alter things.

H﻿e said: "I have some ideas about the next period after the World Cup, but I have to understand how many players can come back before the league starts again.

"Step by step, I am not in a rush. I think I already gave the players some new ideas and they are able to play with new ideas. I don’t want to change too many things."