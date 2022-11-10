F﻿ormer Newcastle defender Steve Howey says it's "great news" that Callum Wilson has been included in England's World Cup squad having "worked so hard" after numerous injuries.

H﻿owey, capped four times by England and a former international team-mate of Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate, is co-presenting BBC Radio Newcastle's Total Sport show on Thursday.

"We all know the quality he brings when he has come back. He's always looked sharp, but of course he has been dogged by these injuries," said Howey.

"It was noticeable that Gareth has been to St James' Park to watch him, although he's also been keeping an eye on Trippier and Pope.

"It's great news, coming from non-league football and then battling his way up with Bournemouth. He's worked so hard.

"I saw the interview Eddie Howe did before the squad was announced and he sung his praises massively - not for what he brings on the pitch but his contribution off the pitch too, and how dedicated he is as a professional."