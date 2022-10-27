A﻿rsenal striker Gabriel Jesus expects to end his five-game goal drought when he next plays.

T﻿he Brazilian, who scored five goals in his opening nine Premier League games, has not found the net since the 3-1 win over Tottenham on 1 October.

"That happened before and I’m sure it will happen again," the 25-year-old said of his drought. "That’s football. I don’t want it to be like this. I want to improve. Next game I will try again and 100% I will score."

J﻿esus, who was rotated far more frequently as part of Manchester City's squad, believes he is ready to play "50, 60, 70 games" this season thanks to how he leads his life off the pitch.

H﻿e has impressed since moving to Emirates Stadium and been key in Mikel Arteta's side assuming top spot in both the Premier League and their Europa League group ahead of Thursday's fixture against PSV Eindhoven.

J﻿esus has benefitted from the fine form shown by those around him and when asked about the roles of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, said: "They are machines. I joke with them because I think I have a lot of energy but when I train with them I realise I’m not close because they don’t stop. They’re still young so I’m lucky to play with them."