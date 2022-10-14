Aziz Behich's Dundee United career may have got off to a slow start, but the left-back is making up for lost time with two goals in two games - the Terrors' first league wins of the season.

The Australia international's form has come at a good time, with the Socceroos' World Cup finals appearance fast approaching.

Behich was involved in the squad last month but may have a fight on his hands to get in Graham Arnold's World Cup team.

Hears' Nathaniel Atkinson and St Mirren's Ryan Strain are among those ahead of him in the pecking order, but at 31 and with 53 caps, Behich is an experienced option for the head coach.

Saturday's match away to Ross County is another chance for Behich to impress as United look to continue their revival.

R﻿ead all the weekend's Premiership Picks.