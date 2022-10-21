Sutton's predictions: Man City v Brighton
- Published
This week Chris Sutton takes on Leicester Riders basketball stars and Manchester United fans Patrick Whelan and Blake Bowman.
Sutton's prediction: 5-1
Manchester City are too good not to bounce back from last weekend's defeat by Liverpool. They have got a bit of a point to prove after that performance.
Brighton are still without a win in four games under Roberto de Zerbi, which is starting to become a concern.
The Seagulls took the game to Liverpool when they went to Anfield and drew 3-3. They will probably try to do that against City too, but things could get a bit messy for them.
Whelan's prediction: 4-0
This is pretty easy to call. A Pep Guardiola team coming off a loss only ever really respond one way. Erling Haaland to bag two, at least. It is rare to see a player who is so tall, and also so fast.
Bowman's prediction: 3-1
You can't look past City here. Haaland hardly touches the ball sometimes, but is pretty much unstoppable.
