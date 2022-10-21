Sutton's prediction: 5-1

Manchester City are too good not to bounce back from last weekend's defeat by Liverpool. They have got a bit of a point to prove after that performance.

Brighton are still without a win in four games under Roberto de Zerbi, which is starting to become a concern.

The Seagulls took the game to Liverpool when they went to Anfield and drew 3-3. They will probably try to do that against City too, but things could get a bit messy for them.

Whelan's prediction: 4-0

This is pretty easy to call. A Pep Guardiola team coming off a loss only ever really respond one way. Erling Haaland to bag two, at least. It is rare to see a player who is so tall, and also so fast.

Bowman's prediction: 3-1

You can't look past City here. Haaland hardly touches the ball sometimes, but is pretty much unstoppable.

