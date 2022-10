Arsenal could try to sign French left-sided centre-back Evan Ndicka, 23, from Eintracht Frankfurt in January. (Standard), external

Arsenal, Manchester City, Juventus, Roma and AC Milan are interested in Celtic and Republic of Ireland Under-19 midfielder Rocco Vata, 17. (Tuttomercatoweb - in Italian), external

Slovakia midfielder Stanislav Lobotka, 27, is set to sign a new deal with Napoli, despite interest from Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham. (90min), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Friday's full gossip column