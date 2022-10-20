Ex-Ibrox assistant Beale rejects Wolves approach
Former Rangers assistant Michael Beale has turned down an approach from managerless Wolves, opting instead to remain as QPR boss.
Beale was appointed at Loftus Road in the summer and currently has the club top of the English Championship in his first role as manager.
The 42-year-old was Steven Gerrard's assistant for three years at Ibrox, helping to win the club's first title in a decade in 2021, before the pair left to join Aston Villa last November.
On his decision to stay at QPR, Beale said: "Wolves are a fantastic football club and it was a real privilege to be asked to go and speak to them but I didn't think it was the right moment because I entered into an agreement here and integrity and loyalty are a real big thing for me."