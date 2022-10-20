F﻿ormer Rangers assistant Michael Beale has turned down an approach from managerless Wolves, opting instead to remain as QPR boss.

B﻿eale was appointed at Loftus Road in the summer and currently has the club top of the English Championship in his first role as manager.

T﻿he 42-year-old was Steven Gerrard's assistant for three years at Ibrox, helping to win the club's first title in a decade in 2021, before the pair left to join Aston Villa last November.

O﻿n his decision to stay at QPR, Beale said: "Wolves are a fantastic football club and it was a real privilege to be asked to go and speak to them but I didn't think it was the right moment because I entered into an agreement here and integrity and loyalty are a real big thing for me."

