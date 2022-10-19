C﻿allum Wilson says consistency has been key to Newcastle boasting the Premier League's best defensive record this season.

T﻿he Magpies have conceded just nine goals in 10 games.

When asked how Eddie Howe's side have gone about being solid at the back, Wilson told the Footballer's Football podcast: "Hard work really. Being consistent in the drills that they are doing, the mentality that they have got.

"Consistency is the key and that has been key to defending. We obviously made signings within that and have Sven Botman and Kieran Trippier.

"The defence is doing well and we have a good goalkeeper, but you do defend from the front. We are all protecting each other, all working hard, closing gaps and when you are a team and pulling in the right direction you start seeing results and that is what’s happening for us at the moment."

