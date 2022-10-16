Unconvincing Rangers edge to victory - analysis

Andrew Petrie, BBC Scotland

A lot was made pre-match of the reaction that Rangers would have to that Liverpool loss, and they walked out the tunnel as a side that were still hurting.

Their pride had been damaged and they weren't ready to roar back to winning ways. But they still carved out a win.

They were tentative in attack, waiting and waiting for something to happen. Eventually it did, and they have Tillman and lackadaisical Motherwell defending to thank.

It looked like the game was done and dusted until McKinstry's goal gave Well belief, but they could not properly test McGregor again and Rangers return to Ibrox with a precious three points.