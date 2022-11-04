S﻿teve Cooper has praised Brentford's "continuity" as he aims to ignite Nottingham Forest's season against the Bees on Saturday.

T﻿he Forest boss oversaw a huge overhaul of his playing staff over the summer after their successful play-off campaign, but says Brentford's system is one "to admire".

"﻿They are a team that's been together for a while and seem really strategic in how they add players," he said. "They're very together and Thomas [Frank] has been there a while too with his coaching staff.

"﻿It's led to a lot of continuity and consistency, and that stands for a lot. They can play a number of formations and have obviously got a lot of really good players who can make a difference."

B﻿rentford will be without top scorer Ivan Toney, who is suspended, but Cooper does not think that hands Forest an advantage.

"﻿Whatever team they put out will be a tough challenge and we'll have to plan for that," he said. "We have to focus on how we approach the game at home and hope that this is the biggest factor."