Forrest to fly flag on opening day

The celebrations involving James Forrest aren't stopping anytime soon, with the often underappreciated winger enjoying - or perhaps squirming - his time in the limelight.

His 467 appearances, 101 goals, 101 assists - and everything in between - will be applauded tonight at his testimonial against Athletic Bilbao and it has further been announced the 32-year-old will unfurl the league flag on Saturday against Ross County.

In the past 13 years, he has also amassed 22 major trophies, including five trebles. And last season's title success was also Forrest's 11th league winner's medal for the Glasgow club.