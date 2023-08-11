Chelsea defender Levil Colwill has spoken highly of his loan spell at Brighton last year and the influence Roberto de Zerbi has had on his career.

The Englishman played 22 times for The Seagulls last season, helping them achieve European football for the first time in the club's history with a sixth-place finish. He capped off the campaign by winning the U21 European Championships with England.

"It was an amazing year. I learnt so much as a player, a man," Colwill said.

"It was tough for me every single day but I can’t say anymore. I’m so happy for everything I went through. Ups and downs, I’ve learnt so much as a person and a player and I’m just grateful for that opportunity.

"It [playing under De Zerbi] was different to most other managers I’ve played under. Being able to learn that side of the game was just amazing because now I can take it into my playing now.

"It was perfect for me because you’re on the ball. As a defender you start the attack and that’s what I want to be seen as and I really enjoyed it.

"He definitely gives you confidence all the time. He's always telling you how good a player you are, but when you step on that pitch you're just like everyone else, no matter how good you are.

"He's there to make you work, for that hour or two hours you are on the pitch. You're there to work and learn. He wants the best. He's a perfectionist and I think that's why Brighton did so well last season."

Colwill and his Chelsea side kick off their Premier League campaign on Sunday when they host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.