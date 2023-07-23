Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said Saturday's 2-0 friendly defeat by Manchester United was a good lesson for his players as they prepare for a season that is "going to be more challenging".

The Gunners were beaten by first-half goals from Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho in New Jersey.

Arsenal created a number of chances but failed to find the net, including Gabriel's late header which was deflected wide.

Asked what he had learned from the match, Arteta said: "That I hate to lose, that we all hate to lose. I don't like the feeling I have right now.

"[This season] is going to be more challenging, more difficult. They had already played two games before this one and we knew the test was going to be really demanding.

"The boys have to train right now, in that space thinking how we are going to be better to win the next match."

Arsenal are due to play La Liga champions Barcelona in Los Angeles on Wednesday (kick-off Thursday 03:30 BST).