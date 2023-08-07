Rosenborg extend winning run ahead of Hearts tie

Like Thursday's visitors, Heart of Midlothian, Rosenborg enjoyed a domestic win ahead of their meeting in the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.

They fell behind to a goal from Mali striker Sory Ibrahim Diarra after only three minutes, but defender Hakon Rosten equalised after 66 minutes and forward Magnus Holte grabbed the winner a minute from time.

Despite it being Rosenborg's sixth game without defeat after a third consecutive win, they only lie eighth in Norway's top flight, 16 points adrift of leaders Bodo/Glimt after 18 games.