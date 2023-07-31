Reaction to defeat: "Our first half was not up to our standards - it wasn't what we normally do. Not just because we conceded sloppy goals, but the way we started, our attack was not so clear. We lost complete control of the game in the first half. The second half was different and we were much more ourselves on the pitch. Overall, it was not a good day for us."

On Calvin Bassey's first 45 minutes since signing from Ajax: "I wanted him to keep it simple and get some confidence, and he did. When he is more inside our team and gets to know his team-mates, he can show more things on the ball. Off the ball, he's a strong lad."

Tom Cairney came off injured and Silva says he will be analysed on Monday. He also said the shoulder injury suffered by Joao Palhinha increased their issue of a lack of midfielder.