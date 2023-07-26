Igor Julio says he will be fulfilling a "childhood dream" of playing in the Premier League after joining Brighton from Italian club Fiorentina for £14.5m.

The 25-year-old centre-back has signed a four-year deal with the Seagulls.

"I want to be here to play for the coach that wanted me and the style of play at Brighton also fits well with my own style," he told the club website., external

"It’s a childhood dream to play in the Premier League, I’m very excited. It’s always been my goal to play here. I’m really happy to reach this level.

"As always, I’m going to play the hardest as possible on the pitch. I’ll do my best every day, but most importantly to try and win the heart of the fans."

The Brazilian also said he is looking forward to playing under Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi, adding: "He’s a fantastic coach and I think I can evolve so much under him. I want to become one of the best defenders in the team.

"When he left Italy he already had a big name, but after what he has achieved here his acknowledgment in Italy is even bigger."

De Zerbi said: "Igor is another important player who can help us in a crucial position within the team - where the play starts."