Sportscene pundit predicts top-six decider

Sportscene pundit Neil McCann believes Livingston's upcoming visit to St Mirren will ultimately decide which of the two teams secures a top-six finish in the Scottish Premiership

The teams meet in Paisley on 1 April, after which there will be three more rounds of fixtures before the split.

"That game will determine who's going to capture top six," said former Scotland winger McCann,

"There's still a wee bit of football to go. [It's been a] great season from both of them."