Nohan Kenneh continued his nascent international career with a second successive start, but Liberia's hopes of qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations were ended by a 2-1 home defeat to South Africa.

The 20-year-old midfielder, on loan at Ross County from Hibs, played the first half on his second outing for the national team before being substituted with the sides level at 1-1.

Mihlali Samson Mayambela scored the winner to send South Africa through with group leaders Morocco, while Liberia bow out with a game to spare, having taken one point from their three matches so far.

Kenneh made his international debut four days previously in Liberia's 2-2 draw away to South Africa.