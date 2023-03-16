Jose Enrique says former club Liverpool "require a massive rebuild in the summer" and believes the extent of it will depend on whether they qualify for European competition.

Defeat to Real Madrid on Wednesday confirmed their exit from the Champions League and left Jurgen Klopp's side with only the race for the top four to focus on.

Enrique told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast he was disappointed with how passive they were against the European champions.

"I thought they would put in a much better performance," he said. "I was very disappointed. Maybe it was fear, maybe they gave up before the game but it wasn't good enough."

With Brighton and Brentford winning their games in hand on Wednesday night, competition for European places tightened up further and Enrique has set a minimum number of signings required should Liverpool qualify for continental football.

"They need to spend," he said. "If they're in Europe, they need two new midfielders, another attacker to replace Roberto Firmino and a right winger to compete with Mohamed Salah.

"They also need a proper right-back to compete with Trent Alexander-Arnold. I think they need five new players if they are playing in Europe."