Analysis: Southampton 0-2 Brentford

Joe Rindl, BBC Sport

Brentford's win was all about Ivan Toney.

The forward scored one and set up another. Not a bad performance less than 24 hours before England manager Gareth Southgate will announce his squad before two European Championship qualifiers this month.

"As a striker you've got to be in the right place at the right time and to keep doing that I'm grateful," Toney said after his side's win.

Toney has scored 16 Premier League goals in 24 appearances this season with Harry Kane the only Englishman to have netted more.

Brentford were good value for their win and victory saw the Bees move up to eighth in the Premier League table.

When asked how high up his side could finish, Toney joked: "It's a tough league, but hopefully we can catch Arsenal!"