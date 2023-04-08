Motherwell 3-0 Livingston: What the manager said

Livingston manager David Martindale: "The six goals we lost in the last two games are all preventable. It's not like a Livingston team, and it's up to me to solve that problem as soon as possible.

"I'm not going to sit and blame individual players. It's up to me to find solutions.

"I think maybe there's a touch of complacency set into the group, including myself. I need to do better and find a way to start winning games of football again, very quickly."