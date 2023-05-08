We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Liverpool and Brentford.

Here are some of your comments:

Liverpool fans:

Daniel: Nice to see a bit of consistency and momentum building up over the past couple of weeks or so, and it’ll be interesting to see what happens for the remainder of the season. Referee was incredibly poor and made too many unnecessary decisions. Apart from that, decent performance - not the best, not the worst. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah were great.

James: Liverpool weren’t necessarily at their best but showed a great deal of fight to keep a second consecutive clean sheet. We probably won’t get Champions League next season, but this strong end to the season makes me optimistic for 2023-24.

Mason: Great to see Trent back to his best. On his day, there’s no better passer in the league. Would love to see us sign a right-back in the summer to move him into midfield. I’d take Kyle Walker if Pep Guardiola doesn’t need him.

Brentford fans:

Dylan: Disappointing result, felt like Brentford deserved something after a resilient performance. Managing to only concede one goal against a team who played four attackers is very impressive. On the other hand, Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk managed to deal with the partnership of Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbuemo. Alexander-Arnold and Salah were both very good. But Brentford deserved a point.

Gavin: Just missing that cutting edge in front of goal, otherwise a good performance causing them problems. I know some have criticised Thomas Frank's subs of late, but he keeps trying to make a difference until the end. Unfortunately, the injury to Rico Henry wrong-footed him, forcing Mbuemo to wing-back when he was trouble all game. The game was over from then.

Lily: Not a whole lot in the game I thought. Competed again really well against a top side.