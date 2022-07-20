Baccus 'buzzing' to finally arrive in Paisley

Keanu Baccus has finally joined up with St Mirren - almost a month after he signed.

The Australia Under-23 midfielder agreed a two-year deal after his deal ended at Western Sydney Wanderers, but work permit and visa delays held up his arrival.

It's a timely reinforcement to a squad that crashed to a group-stage League Cup exit with Tuesday's defeat at Airdrie.

Baccus, 24, is raring to get started and said: "It feels good to be here. I was trying to keep fit as much as possible and I knew the day would finally come and it has so I'm buzzing.

"I'm a midfielder that can move well and get up and down the pitch and I'm hard working. Hopefully I can contribute whether it's assists, goals or breaking up play, that's the kind of stuff I love."