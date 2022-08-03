Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Last season - 4th

This season's prediction - 3rd

I share the big expectations for Spurs this season because they are now in the hands of one of the world's great coaches in Antonio Conte who will give - and demand - a winning mentality this club has lacked.

Conte has also convinced chairman Daniel Levy that deals are best done early so there has been some serious squad strengthening.

Richarlison, at £60m from Everton, gives an already stellar attack another dimension and added depth while Yves Bissouma was outstanding for Brighton in midfield last season. Croatia international Ivan Perisic will bring experience, quality and versatility.

Out on a limb here. Top four and a trophy for Spurs as long as they keep Mr Conte happy.

