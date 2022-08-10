Jamie McGrath says "big European nights are something I missed" before joining Dundee United, who lead AZ 1-0 going into Thursday's Conference League third qualifying round tie. (Record), external

Midfielder McGrath hopes to lean on the European experience he gained at Dundalk when United take on AZ. (Herald - subscription required), external

Scott Brown tips his former Scotland and Hibernian team-mate Steven Fletcher to exceed 20 goals in his first season at Dundee United. (Sun), external

Honved's Scottish boss Tam Courts, who left Dundee United this summer, has been criticised by predecessor Nebojsa Vignjevics after losing his first two games in charge. (Sun), external