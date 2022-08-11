West Ham striker Michail Antonio says new signing Gianluca Scamacca is "definitely going to impress" after he made his debut in their 2-0 opening-day defeat by Manchester City.

The Italy forward, who signed for £30.5m last month, replaced Antonio for the final quarter of the game at the London Stadium.

"He looks quality, I have seen him in training and in the 25-30 minutes that he played, his leap looked decent - I am very impressed with him. I think it is a great signing," Antonio told The Footballer's Football Podcast.

"He came on, won a few headers and he switched the play quite well - he is a player and is definitely going to impress."

Antonio was the Hammers' only recognised striker last season and played 36 times in the Premier League, scoring 10 goals.

"I am an experienced pro, all I have to do is focus on the job I am doing out there," he added.

"There was a certain stage of last season which everyone talks about when I went quite a few games without scoring. Obviously if I had someone there to push me and make me have to play better to score more goals, it [the drought] probably wouldn't have gone on for so long.

"I need someone there, I need that push. I need someone there challenging me."

