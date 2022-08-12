Thomas Tuchel has been speaking to the media before Chelsea host Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

The only absentees for Sunday are Mateo Kovacic (knee injury) and Marcos Alonso, who Tuchel said "is not training as he tries to finalise his transfer".

On whether a new striker will arrive, Tuchel said he is calm but ambitious and that "everything is possible until the end".

He also said Chelsea "could use one more central defender".

Tuchel wouldn't comment on transfer speculation, but on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang he said: "Some players stay your players because you were very close and Auba is one of those."

On Petr Cech, he said: "We miss him a lot."

Even though Chelsea beat Spurs four times last season, Tuchel said: "I never felt a huge gap in preparing these matches."

He added: "They are competitive and very talented. Every team he [Antonio Conte] trains competes for everything."

Follow Friday's Premier League manger news conferences here