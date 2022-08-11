We asked you what type of business West Ham still need to do before the end of the transfer window.

Here are some thoughts:

Geoff: How can we not be ready for the start of the season? I was there Sunday and we were very poor. Transfer business has been dreadful but week after week we hear the statements, 'we know we need to improve, we will learn from this and move on'... actions speak louder than words.

Kenneth: They need a better attacking front three plus a playmaker in midfield and two defenders. They need to be more ruthless going forward.

Bruce: David Moyes needs to stop selling players and get the new players in. Supporters are fed up with being told we are getting players in and then it never materialising. We are in great danger of ending up with another paper-thin squad.

Andy: We need a centre-half, a left-back (Cornet isn't defensive enough), and a central midfielder to replace Noble. Ideally another striker as well. But we've got the same old problems that nobody wants to come to West Ham and we can't keep players fit. Top-10 finish and I'll be very happy. Frustrating times.

Leonard: David Moyes is a good manager but the board, along with the manager, should have a list of players before the season starts and act upon it as soon as the final whistle is blown. We are in urgent need of a proven centre-half with experience.