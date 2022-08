Burnley's Maxwel Cornet, 25, is set to have a medical at West Ham after they met the Ivory Coast winger's £17.5m release clause. (Mail), external

Meanwhile, Everton are hoping to beat the Hammers to the signing of Lille and Belgium Under-21 midfielder Amadou Onana, 20, after submitting a £33m offer. (Times - subscription required), external

