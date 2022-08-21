Neilson: Hearts fans deserve European nights

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson believes Hearts fans have 'earned' European nights, ahead of their crunch Europa League play-off match against FC Zurich.

The Swiss champions take a 2-1 lead to Tynecastle on Thursday night, with the game broadcast live on the BBC Scotland channel.

"Everybody will be ready. The only one who potentially won't make it is Halkett. Kingsley, Gordon, Shanks will all be ready for it.

"It's going to be a massive occasion," Neilson said. "It's the biggest game at Tynecastle for a number of years, under the lights, European football, full house.

"The place will be rocking and it's important that we get ourselves ready for that and start the game well."

"The fans have been phenomenal since day one. They put money in every month through the Foundation of Hearts. It's a phenomenal thing to do and this is the reward. If any fans in the world have earned it, it's Hearts fans.

"The fans put their hard earned cash in every month to this club and we need to give them something back. The last couple of years have been difficult. These are the nights they've earned and it's important we bring that same energy."