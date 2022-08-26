Midfielder Callum Slattery believes Stevie Hammell has restored confidence after Motherwell's Europa Conference League qualifying exit at the hands of Sligo Rovers.

Hammell replaced manager Graham Alexander following the 3-0 aggregate defeat and has overseen three Scottish Premiership wins out of four.

"I'd say it's just adding that little bit of belief," Slattery said. "We are going into games now to win and putting on a good performance, as well as getting the three points.

"Obviously taking a knock early on, it could take a team quite long to get round but I think with the change that happened, it's a fresh start and it added that bit of belief in the team. Now we have kind of forgotten about that.

"We want to play, be attacking and get up the pitch. I'm one of those players that is doing that. He has given that kind of freedom to a lot of players to go and express themselves and get up the pitch."