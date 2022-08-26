Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly a target for his first club Sporting Lisbon.

Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "It's not the first time we've had this rumour. There's a little romanticism in there. But how are Sporting going to afford him? I don't know.

"But the fact is someone can say one thing one minute, and often a few minutes later you get a denial of it - so who do you believe?

"He'll end up staying where he is, like Harry Kane [at Tottenham] last summer."

