David Martindale was delighted with Livingston's 1-0 Scottish Premiership winner against Dundee United at Tannadice and revealed he predicted scorer Cristian Montano would make an impact.

"The players were brilliant," Martindale told BBC Scotland. "We were difficult to beat, we pick up a clean sheet and, on another day, with probably a bit more composure in the final third, we maybe nick one or two more.

"I said to Cristian at half-time, 'you're going to win the game for us today' and he did. It's a fantastic strike. He's got good qualities and I think we saw those qualities."