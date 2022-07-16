Motherwell warm up for Europe with win
Motherwell warmed up for their Europa Conference League qualifier with Sligo Rovers by beating Parick Thistle at Firhill.
Joe Efford scored the only goal of the game in the second half.
Graeme Alexander's Steelmen host Sligo in the first leg of their Europa Conference League second qualifying round tie on Thursday.
Full-time.— Motherwell FC (@MotherwellFC) July 16, 2022
Partick Thistle 0 - 1 Motherwell.
