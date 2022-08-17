Leeds v Chelsea: Head-to-head stats

Leeds are winless in seven Premier League games against Chelsea (D2 L5), since a 2-0 victory at Elland Road back in December 2002.

Chelsea won 3-0 at Elland Road last season in the league but have never won consecutive away league visits to the Whites in their entire history.

Since the Whites lost 3-0 to Chelsea at Elland Road in May, the two sides have identical records in the Premier League (P4 W2 D2 L0). The Whites had a five-match unbeaten run as recently as March and April this year.