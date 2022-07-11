Chelsea can have 'beneficial' relationship with LA Dodgers

Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport in Los Angeles

Fresh from throwing the first pitch at the LA Dodgers game on Sunday, former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole said the relationship between the two teams can be "beneficial".

Chelsea and the Dodgers are both now co-owned by Todd Boehly and Mark Walter, and Cole, who played for Major League Soccer side Tampa Bay Rowdies saw first-hand how they learned from baseball team the Tampa Bay Rays.

He said: "This is new for Chelsea but not new for other clubs. There are multiple cross-sport ownerships and I'm sure there will be an exchange of intelligence and ideas and I know it can be beneficial. I’ve seen it in action.

"My old team, Tampa Bay Rowdies, was owned by the Tampa Bay Rays and I know from my time there, they really leaned on how they scout, where the standards are, what they demand from the players and good learning experiences in how they operate."