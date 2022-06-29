Hibs start Portugal camp with win
Hibernian began their Portugal-based pre-season camp with a win over Paul Hartley's Hartlepool United.
Ewan Henderson guided the opener low into the bottom-right corner before Ryan Porteous nodded in the second just after the break.
There were minutes for a number of new signings, including wingers Jair Tavares and Aiden McGeady.
