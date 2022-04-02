Chelsea 1-4 Brentford - Thomas Frank reaction

Brentford boss Thomas Frank to BBC Sport: “It’s always easy after, but I said in the press conference if we could win here it would be the biggest result of the season and it definitely is. Before the game I said to the players I think we have a chance.

"Of course Chelsea were massive favourites, they are a top club with a top manager and top players. Top everything.

"And coming in at half-time I think we played well, were aggressive, pressed high, and there was something there for us.

"But when Rudiger puts it in the top corner you think ‘oh no not again’ it’s like the Leicester game all over again. But the character and mentality in these players is very impressive."

On Christian Eriksen’s impact: “Every team has 11 players but sometimes you need key players to lift the rest by both playing well and their personality and Christian does that. He is a very good player and I’m pleased he is playing for us.”