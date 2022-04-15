Ralf Rangnick says without making excuses he "can imagine the reasons" for the lack of improvement since he arrived at Old Trafford in November.

"Without using it as an alibi, we have lost a few players," he said. "Fred and Scott McTominay are missing, for example.

"It is also about finding the balance between defending our own goal and box because I was not happy with the goal we conceded at Everton.

"There were 15 seconds where we could have defended in a much better way and I am 100% convinced if we had scored first we would probably have won."

On the expectation of playing against a side fighting for Premier League survival, he said: "It shouldn’t be a problem, players at Manchester United should always have an internal level of motivation.

"It doesn’t make sense to speculate about how other teams play.

"Our focus is on tomorrow and, in front of 75,000 [fans] again, playing on a high level and winning the three points."