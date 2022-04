Tottenham boss Antonio Conte wants to make Sweden midfielder Dejan Kulusevski's loan deal from Juventus permanent. The 21-year-old would cost Spurs £29m (35m euros) on top of the 10m euros they have already paid for the 18-month loan. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

Meanwhile, Spurs could take advantage of Colombia winger Juan Cuadrado's stalled contract talks to snatch the 33-year-old from Juventus. (Team Talk), external

