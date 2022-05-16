Watford 1-5 Leicester: Pick of the stats

Watford suffered their 15th home league defeat of the season, the joint-most by any side in a single English top-flight campaign, level with Blackpool in 1966-67 and Stoke City in 1984-85.

Leicester have won back-to-back Premier League games for only a third time this season, also doing so in October and March.

The Hornets have conceded 46 Premier League goals at Vicarage Road this season, the most at home by any side in a single campaign in the competition, and most by any top-flight side overall since 1960-61 (Newcastle 49, Chelsea 48).