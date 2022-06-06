Phil Foden and Ruben Dias are two of the top 10 most valuable players in the world, according to research group CIES Football Observatory., external

The list uses a range of variables, external including a player's age, performances, economic value of their club and inflation to work out estimated transfer values.

According to the list, Foden is the most valuable City player with an estimated transfer value of £105.9m, while Dias is the world's most valuable defender (£93.6m).

Norway's City-bound striker Haaland is third on the list, behind only Paris St-Germain's Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr of Real Madrid.

Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri, Ederson, John Stones, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, Kevin de Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus all feature in the top 100.

