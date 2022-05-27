McAllister close to assistant role

Hibernian are close to finalising a deal for Jamie McAllister to follow new manager Lee Johnson to Easter Road as assistant boss after being his right-hand man with Bristol City and Sunderland. (Edinburgh Evening News), external

Hibs are hoping to add another new face to the first-team squad within the next few days, but although wingers Aiden McGeady and Regan Charles-Cook, who are leaving Sunderland and Ross County respectively, remain very real options, neither are expected to be imminent arrivals. (The Scotsman), external

