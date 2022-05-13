Antonio Conte will stay at Spurs regardless of whether they qualify for the Champions League this season and he will want Daniel Levy to open his chequebook to strengthen the squad.

That's the view of former Tottenham full-back Alan Hutton, who was impressed by Spurs' empathic win over Arsenal and is unconvinced by speculation over Conte's future.

"You hear stories that Conte will leave if they don't make the top four. I think he will be here," Hutton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"I wonder if sometimes when he speaks in press conferences, he's just offering a nudge to Levy to get players in so he can make the squad how he wants.

"Part of bringing Conte in was so that Spurs can challenge the top teams, and obviously there will be players he wants to make that happen."

Ben Davies is one player who has established himself in Conte's first XI and Hutton believes he is thriving in this team.

"He is someone who is going under the radar and quietly being very effective," he said. "He's been a quality player for Conte, showing his boss that he can do the job."

