Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson: "This is a great opportunity for us. We have had some great results over the years. This would be a massive one as well if we can do it.

"It's going to take everything from us to try and get something out of the game but its something we are very excited about.

"It's an honour to represent Scotland in Europe and we would like to continue to do that over the years. But we have to prepare for European games and then get ready for Aberdeen on Sunday.

“There is an extra workload but it’s one we are enjoying."