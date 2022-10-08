Wolves interim boss Steve Davis: "It was good in spells, we kept going, we didn't let the goals get to us we kept trying to get on the ball and be brave. They worked hard, I couldn't ask for more effort. If we'd have got to half-time at 0-0, it was a bit of a blow, we wanted to stay in the game.

"Going in at 1-0, we had a terrific start to the second half, little bit disappointing to concede, when you're down sometimes that's how your luck goes.

"We put an extra midfield player on to try to cope with changes they made and we had the ball we had it in good areas, we had crosses in the box but we had no one to take the shots in the box, not enough bodies. We'll look at things we can do better and next week we'll work on it."

On Diego Costa: "He just needs more games, he's rusty, positive thing is he's got minutes, we'll try get him more next week. In a few weeks we'll have Ruben [Neves] back and we also got as much as we hoped to out of Adama [Traore] too. They're the positives and next week should be a good game."

On future at Wolves: "No idea - all we've done is plan for each game and come Monday I hope I'll be back into the first team building and not the academy.

"The appetite has always been there, it's all I've done all my life. If we get another couple of games we could make a difference. Keep being positive and see how we go."